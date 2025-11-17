amber halford watch now

Metal Pipe Massacre Trial: Watch the Verdict!

After almost 13 hours of deliberations the jury reaches a verdict in Luke Truesdell's trial where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Keonna Ryan, Romondus Cooper, Amanda Parker and Brent Brown. (11/17/25) MORE

Mass Killings, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Luke Truesdell verdict

Metal Pipe Massacre Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Defense's closing argument in Luke Truesdell's trial

Defense: 'Only Hold Luke Truesdell Accountable if State Has Done Its Job'

Prosecutor Monica Slaughter presents the State's closings

State: Paint From Pipe is 'Embedded in the Victims' Skulls'

Lieutenant Todd Egli

Lt.: Luke Truesdell Said He Was Relieved, 'Would Never Do It Again'

Luke Truesdell in court

Defense Blames Defendant's Father in Metal Pipe Massacre Trial

Defendant Luke Truesdell listens as prosecutors deliver opening statements

Metal Pipe Massacre Trial: Opening Statements — IA v. Truesdell

Eric Sweeney stands in court

Judge Offers 'Path to Redemption' to Eric Sweeney at Sentencing

defense attorney addresses judge

Sweeney's Defense: 'Eric's Not A Monster'

eric sweeney in court

Experts Testify About Eric Sweeney's Mental Health Diagnosis at Sentencing

Lauren Prusiner, a defense attorney for Eric Sweeney, in court

Defense Says Eric Sweeney is 'Deeply Damaged' By Childhood of Abuse

eric sweeney in court

Prosecutor Calls Eric Sweeney 'Mass Killer,' Family Asks for Maximum Time

Austin Drummond

State Seeks Death Penalty for Quadruple Murder Suspect Austin Drummond

MORE VIDEOS