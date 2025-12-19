‘I’m sincerely deeply sorry’: Mia Bailey sentenced for parents’ murders

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Court TV) — A Utah woman will spend decades behind bars after she pleaded guilty to murdering her parents and shooting at her brother.

Mia Bailey was sentenced to two terms of 25 years to life for the murders of her parents and zero to five years for the attempted murder of her brother, all to be served consecutively.

Mia sat quietly at the hearing beside her attorney as she listened to her two brothers deliver victim impact statements. “No matter what, we are losing as a family,” Colin Bailey said. Colin had been in the house when his parents were murdered and survived despite Mia firing a shot through the door into the room he was in. “The truest sense of justice we can come up with is making sure we are safe now and in the future, and also making sure that Mia is taken care of in the state hands as well for the foreseeable future.”

Dustin Bailey, brother to Mia and Colin, said that the family supported consecutive sentences for Mia, but emphasized that the “tragedy did not occur in isolation.” Dustin said that Mia had struggled with mental illness for years and, in the days leading up to the murders, had checked herself into a state-run facility for treatment. At the time of her release, Dustin said, Mia was still experiencing serious symptoms and was not “stable, safe or adequately supported.”

Mia’s attorney said that she has been diagnosed with autism, psychosis, schizophrenia, ADHD, OCD and may also suffer from bipolar disorder.

While Mia was silent at the hearing, her attorney read a statement in which she apologized for what happened. “It makes me want to die, because I can’t live with myself,” the statement said. “I am sincerely deeply sorry to my family that I committed this atrocity.”