Instagram model denied bond in ‘pink cocaine’ manslaughter case

MIAMI (Court TV) — A self-proclaimed Instagram model who admitted she was high on “pink cocaine” when she allegedly committed a fatal hit-and-run has been denied bond.

At a pretrial detention hearing Monday, Circuit Court Judge Teresa Pooler ruled that Maecee Lathers will remain locked up for the time being.

Judge Pooler said, “I think she’s extremely dangerous” as she ordered that Lathers remain in jail.

Authorities say Lathers, 24, was driving with a suspended license when she ran a red light at 6:45am on Aug. 10, slamming her Mercedes-Benz sedan into a Range Rover which then collided with a Suzuki. The driver and passenger of the Suzuki, Abraham Molina and Jesus Rubio, were fatally struck.

Lathers allegedly tried to flee the scene without calling 911 or rendering aid, but was stopped by bystanders. Footage from a body-worn police camera shows a topless Lathers burying her face in the ground while vomiting and screaming.

In the video, Lathers could be heard telling responding officers that her name was “Mercedes” and that she was “from the future” before admitting to taking pink cocaine. As paramedics loaded her onto a stretcher, she said, “The aliens… they’re coming.”

Miami Police Detective Marvin Lopez, who responded to the scene, testified that Narcan was administered to Lathers on-site, and that 12 hours later she was unable to recall a single detail about the crash.

According to toxicology reports, multiple drugs were found in Lathers’ system. Pink cocaine also goes by the street name “tusi,” and it’s not actually cocaine. It is a crushed up mix of ketamine, MDMA and other substances that’s dyed pink, turned into a powder, and given a strawberry scent.

Lathers faces eight charges in total, including DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and causing injury. She was initially placed on house arrest, but was taken back to jail when DUI manslaughter charges were added.

Lathers will remain at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami until her next hearing, which is scheduled for Oct. 22. An initial trial date is set for Nov. 18.