'Pink Cocaine' Manslaughter Case: Instagram Model to Remain in Jail

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Maecee Lathers, a self-proclaimed Instagram model who admitted she was high on "pink cocaine" when she allegedly committed a fatal hit-and-run, has been denied bond. Lathers allegedly tried to flee, but was apprehended by bystanders. (9/17/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?