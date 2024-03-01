Jamie Komoroski freed on bond 10 months after DUI crash killed bride

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (Court TV) —A judge issued a motion Friday morning granting the release of a woman accused of driving drunk and crashing into a golf cart, killing a bride on her wedding night and seriously injuring the groom.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 26, who has been in jail since the fatal crash, was indicted on Sept. 12, 2023, on charges including Felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death and reckless homicide.

At Komoroski’s Aug. 1 hearing, Judge Michael Nettles denied bond and asked that all parties work to expedite the trial. The judge said that if the case was not heard by March 2024, Komoroski could be released on a $150,000 surety bond on house arrest and subject to electronic monitoring.

According to jail records, Komoroski was released at 3:16 p.m. on Mar. 1 with orders for a GPS and Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor (SCRAM) device. A SCRAM bracelet can detect alcohol in a person’s system through sweat.

Investigators said Komoroski had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit on April 28, when the car she was driving hit a golf cart carrying Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson moments after their Folly Beach wedding. A lawsuit filed by Hutchinson and Miller’s family against Komoroski accuses her of spending the evening bar hopping at several establishments before getting behind the wheel.

In recorded jail phone calls obtained by Court TV, Komoroski talked about how difficult life has been in jail as she complained to her father about her situation and the poor food quality in the facility.

Komoroski’s attorneys have previously said that their client has never been in trouble with the law before.