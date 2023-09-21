Jamie Lee Komoroski indicted for DUI crash that killed bride on wedding night

By LAUREN SILVER

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (Court TV) — The woman accused of driving drunk and crashing into a golf cart, killing a bride on her wedding night and seriously injuring the groom, has been indicted by a grand jury.

A grand jury handed down four indictments against Jamie Lee Komoroski on Sept. 12, including felony DUI resulting in death, felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and reckless homicide.

Investigators have said that Komoroski had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit on April 28, when the car she was driving hit a golf cart carrying Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson moments after their wedding. A lawsuit filed by Hutchinson and Miller’s family against Komoroski accuses her of spending the evening bar hopping at several establishments before getting behind the wheel.

READ MORE: Jamie Komoroski jail calls: Food, life behind bars are main concerns

Komoroski was indicted on one count of felony DUI causing death for Samantha Miller, and two counts of felony DUI causing great bodily harm for both Hutchinson and his brother-in-law, Ben Garrett, who was also in the golf cart at the time of the crash. While the civil lawsuit mentions that Garrett’s 17-year-old son was also in the golf cart and injured, the indictments did not include his injuries as part of the charges.

Komoroski has been behind bars since the crash after a judge denied her request for bond. In recorded jail phone calls obtained by Court TV, she can be seen complaining about food in the facility.

Komoroski’s attorneys have previously said that their client has never been in trouble with the law before.