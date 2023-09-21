Opening statements banner

Jamie Lee Komoroski indicted for DUI crash that killed bride on wedding night

Posted at 2:21 PM, September 21, 2023

By LAUREN SILVER

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (Court TV) — The woman accused of driving drunk and crashing into a golf cart, killing a bride on her wedding night and seriously injuring the groom, has been indicted by a grand jury.

Jamie Lee Komoroski mugshot

This photo provided by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, in South Carolina, shows Jamie Lee Komoroski, on April 29, 2023. Komoroski, 25, is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. (Charleston County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

A grand jury handed down four indictments against Jamie Lee Komoroski on Sept. 12, including felony DUI resulting in death, felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and reckless homicide.

Investigators have said that Komoroski had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit on April 28, when the car she was driving hit a golf cart carrying Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson moments after their wedding. A lawsuit filed by Hutchinson and Miller’s family against Komoroski accuses her of spending the evening bar hopping at several establishments before getting behind the wheel.

Komoroski was indicted on one count of felony DUI causing death for Samantha Miller, and two counts of felony DUI causing great bodily harm for both Hutchinson and his brother-in-law, Ben Garrett, who was also in the golf cart at the time of the crash. While the civil lawsuit mentions that Garrett’s 17-year-old son was also in the golf cart and injured, the indictments did not include his injuries as part of the charges.

Komoroski has been behind bars since the crash after a judge denied her request for bond. In recorded jail phone calls obtained by Court TV, she can be seen complaining about food in the facility.

Komoroski’s attorneys have previously said that their client has never been in trouble with the law before.

More In:

Related Stories

Jamie Lee Komoroski

Jamie Lee Komoroski Demeanor ‘Narcissistic’ in Jail Calls, Experts Say

Experts weighing in on Jamie Lee Komoroski's jail calls also described her as 'manipulative' and 'insincere' when speaking to loved ones. More

Samantha Miller Hutchinson

Sister: Bride Killed in Wedding Night DUI Crash was ‘Light’ to Everyone

Samantha Miller was leaving her wedding reception the night of April 28 when driver Jamie Lee Komoroski plowed into the golf cart she was in. More

Jamie Lee Komoroski mugshot

Jamie Komoroski jail calls: Food, life behind bars are main concerns

The South Carolina woman accused of the fatal DUI crash that killed a bride on her wedding night shows little remorse in jailhouse calls. More

