John Skelton arraigned on charges he murdered 3 missing sons

Posted at 12:22 PM, November 18, 2025
ADRIAN, Mich. (Scripps News Detroit) — John Skelton, the father of three brothers who went missing in Lenawee County in 2010, has been arraigned on murder charges.

John Skelton booking photo

This photo released by the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, shows John Skelton. (Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Skelton, 53, was arraigned on the charges Monday in 2A District Court; he’s facing three counts of open murder and three counts of tampering with evidence.

The judge set his bond at $60 million. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for November 24 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 1.

Earlier this year, a judge ruled that the three brothers – Andrew, Alexander and Tanner – were legally dead. It came after a request from the boys’ mother, Tana Zuvers. Their death date was set as Nov. 26, 2010.

“This is a case of terrible and longstanding impact on the community of Lenawee,” Lenawee County Judge Catherine Sala said. “No condolences will ever be enough for such loss suffered.”

Skelton was set to be released from prison later this month after serving 15 years for his failure to return the boys to Zuvers.

Skelton and Zuvers were having problems and living apart in Morenci. The boys were supposed to go back to their mom the next day. Instead, they were gone.

They have not been found, despite countless searches of woods and water in Michigan and Ohio and tips from across the country.

Police said Skelton fed them a long string of lies about the boys’ whereabouts, sending investigators to an old schoolhouse in Kunkle, Ohio, and a dumpster in Holiday City, Ohio.

Police said claims that the boys were handed to other people for their safety also turned out to be false.

He also declined to participate in the hearing, saying, “Anything I say isn’t going to make a difference.”

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit, an E.W. Scripps Company.

