Joseph Schroer to be sentenced for role in adopted daughter’s death

WICHITA, Kansas (Court TV) — A Kansas man is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday for his role in the death of his 6-year-old adopted daughter, whose remains were found buried in the family’s backyard nearly four years after she died.

Joseph Schroer pleaded no contest in October to two counts of aggravated endangering a child and Medicaid fraud in connection with the death of Natalie Garcia, who was renamed Kennedy Schroer after her adoption. The little girl died in November 2020, but her body wasn’t discovered until September 2024.

The case came to light when Schroer’s wife, Crystina Schroer, attempted suicide by overdosing on pills. When police asked why she wanted to end her life, Crystina told them that Kennedy was buried in their backyard.

More | Kansas woman sentenced for torturing, killing 6-year-old adopted daughter

Crystina Schroer was sentenced in November to 215 months in prison after pleading no contest to second-degree murder and three other charges. During her sentencing hearing, prosecutors detailed horrific abuse that Kennedy endured, including being forced to stand in a corner for hours, being denied food and water and being subjected to physical violence.

“This child was tortured,” Butler County District Attorney Darrin D. Devinney said during Crystina’s sentencing. “She was systematically abused and tortured until she died.”

The investigation revealed that Kennedy had been removed from school and isolated from others before her death. Medical records showed she had lost significant weight in the months leading up to her death.

During Crystina’s sentencing, she claimed that Joseph “knew nothing about this” regarding the abuse. However, prosecutors argued that both parents were responsible for the child’s death through their actions and inactions.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.