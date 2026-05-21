Caregiver pleads guilty in 4-year-old Athena Brownfield’s death on Christmas

ADADARKO, Okla. (Court TV) — An Oklahoma woman was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in the death of a 4-year-old girl.

Alysia Adams, 34, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree murder, child neglect and obstructing an officer in the death of Athena Brownfield, who was in her care.

On Jan. 10, 2023, Athena’s 5-year-old sister was found wandering around outside her home by the mail carrier, who called the police. When officers interviewed the child, she told them that “she had been home alone and she is tired of being alone,” according to an affidavit reviewed by Court TV.

Prosecutors say that Athena and her sister had been left in the care of Alysia Adams and Ivon Adams, 39, by their biological mother approximately 1 1/2 to 2 years before. When Alysia Adams spoke with police, she allegedly admitted that the couple had never taken either child to the doctor or enrolled them in school.

Alysia Adams allegedly confessed to police that on Dec. 25, 2022, Ivon Adams beat Athena while holding her up by her arms. She “was not moving and her eyes were barely open,” she told police. “He then laid her on the ground and punched her at least three more times in her chest. [Athena] never moved after that.” Alysia Adams told detectives that Ivon Adams left with the child’s body early the next morning and returned without it, saying he had buried her near a fence line at their previous property. When authorities searched the area, they found remains later identified as Athena.

Athena’s remains were found in a shallow grave inside a backpack, KSWO reported. An autopsy report revealed she weighed just 23 pounds. Her cause of death was listed as acute pneumonia complicating malnutrition. At her plea hearing on Wednesday, Alysia Adams said she failed to provide proper nutrition to the child, causing her death, according to KWTV.

“I am sorry for my actions, and I am taking responsibility for them,” Alysia Adams said in a statement at sentencing, KWSO said. “I regret my decisions. I have grown closer to God, which is helping me become a better person. I hope the family can forgive me one day.”

The adoptive father of Athena’s sister spoke at Wednesday’s hearing, saying that the now-8-year-old continues to struggle with trauma; “She’s on suicide watch at 8 years old,” he said, according to KFOR.

Ivon Adams has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and child neglect; his arraignment is scheduled for June 17. When Ivon Adams was arrested in Arizona, he told a judge he looked forward to fighting the charges. “I want to get there and take care of it,” he said at the 2023 hearing. “I need to get there and fight this.”