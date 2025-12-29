Judge orders release of closed hearing transcript in Tyler Robinson case

Fourth District Court Judge Tony Graf ruled that a transcript of an October hearing would be released, as requested by several news organizations, including Court TV. However, Graf said portions of the transcript discussing court security measures related to defendant Tyler Robinson, would be redacted.

“The court rules that the public has a presumptive right to access court records,” Graf said, adding that the right is not absolute.

The judge rejected a defense request to seal additional portions of the transcript, noting that some of the information has already been made public through charging documents and prosecutors’ news conferences. Graf also denied a request by media organizations to be granted “intervenor” status in the case — a designation that would require the court to notify media outlets of any attempt to close hearings or seal records.

Instead, Graf ordered prosecutors and defense attorneys to provide advance notice if a hearing is expected to be closed. If legal motions are filed seeking to restrict cameras in the courtroom or limit media access, news organizations will be required to monitor the public docket and file objections within seven days.

Robinson’s attorneys have previously said they plan to seek a ban on cameras in the courtroom for future hearings.

Prosecutors have charged Robinson with aggravated murder in the Sept. 10 shooting of Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem. They have announced their intent to seek the death penalty.

Media access to Utah court proceedings is already limited, with judges often designating a single photographer and videographer to document hearings and share images with other outlets. Additional journalists are typically allowed to attend in person to observe and take notes, along with members of the public.

In recent filings, Judge Graf wrote that open courts “safeguard the integrity of the fact-finding process” while fostering public confidence in the justice system. Criminal proceedings in the United States have long been open to the public, he noted, demonstrating that trials can be conducted fairly without restricting reporters’ ability to inform the public.