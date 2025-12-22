Judge refuses to lower bond for woman accused of hitting officer with car

APPLETON, Wis. (Court TV) — A judge refused to lower the bond set for a Wisconsin woman charged with intentionally using her car to run down police officers.

Katrina Kitzman, 21, is facing a slew of charges, including recklessly endangering safety, hit and run, and operating a vehicle under the influence while causing injury.

Kitzman has been behind bars since November 15, when police say she intentionally hit a police officer with her car. Officers with the Appleton Police Department were called to a verbal disturbance at 2:41 a.m. When they tried to make contact with Kitzman, who was operating a vehicle, she accelerated from her parking spot towards a group in the parking lot.

Police say Kitzman then accelerated a second time, directing her vehicle at two police officers, one of whom was unable to move out of the way and was hit. That officer was knocked to the ground, and Kitzman is accused of then driving over his legs with her front and rear driver’s side tires.

Kitzman then allegedly fled the parking lot but was quickly caught by other officers following a brief pursuit.

Kitzman’s attorney, Jennifer Kelley, pleaded with the judge to lower her bond, currently set at $50,000, saying there was no way she could afford to pay. While Kelley acknowledged the seriousness of the alleged crimes, she argued that Kitzman’s behavior was an anomaly. “This is somebody that was responsible. This is somebody that was reliable, and strong,” Kelley said. “We’re still not even sure exactly what happened and why, but what she does know is that alcohol was involved.”

Despite Kitzman’s lack of criminal history and a job already lined up should she be released, Judge Vincent Biskupic ordered the bail remain the same. “It’s not just ensuring somebody’s appearance in court, but who’s put at risk,” he said.

Kitzman has pleaded not guilty to the charges.