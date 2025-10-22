Katie Lee expected to plead guilty to murdering teenage son

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (Court TV) — A Michigan woman is expected to plead guilty ahead of her scheduled trial on charges she murdered her teenage son.

Katie Austin Lee, 40, is charged with one count of open murder and one count of resisting and obstructing officers in the death of her son, Austin Dean Pikaart, who was found dead in their home.

Officers from the Holland Police Department were called to Lee’s early in the morning of Feb. 21, 2025, for a report of a domestic incident. When officers went into the home, they were confronted by a woman, later identified as Lee, who they said was holding a knife.

In a 911 call obtained by WZZM, Lee can allegedly be heard asking for an officer to come to her home because her “son won’t stop breathing.” When asked for clarification, Lee told the dispatcher that things “got way out of hand” and she “couldn’t get him to stop breathing like he made me promise to do.”

Lee allegedly told dispatchers that her son had wanted to die and asked for her help because he “did not want to turn 18,” WOOD reported.

Despite officers’ commands to drop the weapon, they eventually deployed a Taser before taking Lee into custody.

When the police went inside the home, they discovered Pikaart deceased.