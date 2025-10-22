Interview with a Killer season 3 banner

Katie Lee expected to plead guilty to murdering teenage son

Posted at 7:57 AM, October 22, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (Court TV) — A Michigan woman is expected to plead guilty ahead of her scheduled trial on charges she murdered her teenage son.

Katie Austin Lee, 40, is charged with one count of open murder and one count of resisting and obstructing officers in the death of her son, Austin Dean Pikaart, who was found dead in their home.

Katie Lee booking photo

Katie Lee is charged with the murder of her 17-year-old son, Austin Dean Pikaart. (Holland Police Dept.)

Officers from the Holland Police Department were called to Lee’s early in the morning of Feb. 21, 2025, for a report of a domestic incident. When officers went into the home, they were confronted by a woman, later identified as Lee, who they said was holding a knife.

In a 911 call obtained by WZZM, Lee can allegedly be heard asking for an officer to come to her home because her “son won’t stop breathing.” When asked for clarification, Lee told the dispatcher that things “got way out of hand” and she “couldn’t get him to stop breathing like he made me promise to do.”

Lee allegedly told dispatchers that her son had wanted to die and asked for her help because he “did not want to turn 18,” WOOD reported.

Despite officers’ commands to drop the weapon, they eventually deployed a Taser before taking Lee into custody.

When the police went inside the home, they discovered Pikaart deceased.

More In:

Related Stories

Julio Foolio shooting
play button

Footage of Deadly Julio Foolio Shooting Shown in Court

The State shows footage of the deadly Julio Foolio shooting. Alicia Andrews along with four others, is accused of murdering the rapper. More

Alicia Andrews appears in court

FL v. Alicia Andrews: The Murder of Julio Foolio

Alicia Andrews is accused of traveling from Jacksonville to Tampa with her boyfriend and three others to murder rapper Julio Foolio. More

Christopher Scholtes appears in court

Second plea hearing for Ariz. father charged in daughter’s hot car death

Christopher Scholtes is charged with murder in the 2024 death of his daughter, who investigators said spent almost 3.5 hours strapped in a car seat. More

TOP STORIES

Melodee Buzzard photo
Katie Lee booking photo