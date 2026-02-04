Kayaker who faked his death no-shows in court after bid to destroy evidence

Posted at 12:00 PM, February 4, 2026
GREEN LAKE, Wisc. (Scripps News Group) — Ryan Borgwardt, the man who faked his own drowning in Wisconsin, missed a court hearing on Tuesday to discuss a motion he filed seeking to delete evidence in his case.

Borgwardt filed the motion to “delete certain digital materials” on Dec. 16. A motion hearing was scheduled to discuss the matter on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Green Lake County Judge Mark Slate waited until 11:38 a.m. to dismiss the motion based on non-appearance.

Ryan Borgwardt appears in court

FILE – Ryan Borgwardt appears in court. (Scripps News Group)

Borgwardt faked his death on Aug. 11, 2024, by flipping his kayak in Green Lake before taking an inflatable raft to shore. He then used various means of transportation to travel to Europe and meet a Ukrainian woman.

Borgwardt had been sentenced to 89 days in jail, a symbolic number representing the time he was “missing.” He was also required to pay $30,000 for costs related to search efforts.

Borgwardt was freed Dec. 2, according to Lori Leahy, the Green Lake County correction administrator. He began his sentence on Sept. 28.

Leahy said Borgwardt had been granted permission for Huber work release and served his sentence in Outagamie County, closer to his place of employment.

