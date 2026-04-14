Kelsey Fitzsimmons returns to court fighting for custody of child

SALEM, Mass. (Court TV) — The former police officer acquitted on charges she threatened a fellow officer with a gun returned to court today with her ex-fiancé.

Kelsey Fitzsimmons, 29, had faced charges after her colleagues at the North Andover Police Department came to her home on June 30, 2025, to serve a restraining order. Fitzsimmons testified at her trial that she was overwhelmed and depressed and wanted to take her own life. But when she pulled out a gun, another officer saw her do so, claimed the gun was pointed at him, and opened fire, hitting her in the chest. The restraining order at the center of the case was filed based on an affidavit written by Justin Aylaian, Fitzsimmons’ then-fiancé.

On Tuesday, Fitzsimmons and Aylaian returned to court, where they told a judge they had reached an agreement to extend the protection-from-abuse order that still governed the case. Under the amended order, both Fitzsimmons and Aylaian are permitted to contact one another and be in one another’s presence, but neither is permitted to abuse the other.

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The judge refused to sign off on the initial amended order as proposed by both sides because it carried an automatic expiration date. The judge had both sides rewrite the agreement so that it required them to return for review before the order is dismissed.

Fitzsimmons and Aylaian remain in a custody battle over their shared infant, who is less than a year old. Prior to her acquittal, an order prevented Fitzsimmons from having any contact with her son. That has since been amended.

Both Fitzsimmons and Aylaian are scheduled to return to court in July as part of the custody case.