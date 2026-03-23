MA v. Kelsey Fitzsimmons: Cop-on-Cop Shooting Trial

LAWRENCE, Mass. (Court TV) — A former North Andover police officer is standing trial on charges she tried to shoot a fellow officer in her home.

Kelsey Fitzsimmons, 29, faces a single count of assault with a dangerous weapon and has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say the alleged victim, who is also a North Andover police officer, was in Fitzsimmons’ home serving a restraining order when the incident occurred.

Fitzimmons, who had recently given birth, was served the restraining order from her ex-fiancé and allegedly began to pull her gun. While prosecutors have accused her of intending to shoot her fellow officer, Fitzsimmons’ defense maintains that she was suffering from postpartum depression and intended to use the gun to shoot herself. Fitzsimmons was shot in the chest by the other officer and has since recovered from her injuries.

Fitzsimmons spent more than 100 days in jail before her trial began.

With days to go before her trial was scheduled to begin, Fitzsimmons waived her right to a jury trial, opting instead for a bench trial. That means that Judge Jeffrey Karp will have the sole power to decide the case after hearing the evidence.

DAILY TRIAL HIGHLIGHTS

DAY 1 – 3/23/26