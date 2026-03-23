MA v. Kelsey Fitzsimmons: Cop-on-Cop Shooting Trial

LAWRENCE, Mass. (Court TV) — A former North Andover police officer is standing trial on charges she tried to shoot a fellow officer in her home.
Kelsey Fitzsimmons, 29, faces a single count of assault with a dangerous weapon and has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say the alleged victim, who is also a North Andover police officer, was in Fitzsimmons’ home serving a restraining order when the incident occurred.
Fitzimmons, who had recently given birth, was served the restraining order from her ex-fiancé and allegedly began to pull her gun. While prosecutors have accused her of intending to shoot her fellow officer, Fitzsimmons’ defense maintains that she was suffering from postpartum depression and intended to use the gun to shoot herself. Fitzsimmons was shot in the chest by the other officer and has since recovered from her injuries.
Fitzsimmons spent more than 100 days in jail before her trial began.
With days to go before her trial was scheduled to begin, Fitzsimmons waived her right to a jury trial, opting instead for a bench trial. That means that Judge Jeffrey Karp will have the sole power to decide the case after hearing the evidence.
DAILY TRIAL HIGHLIGHTS
DAY 1 – 3/23/26
- LIVESTREAM: MA v. Kelsey Fitzsimmons – Day 1 | Cop-on-Cop Shooting Trial
- The prosecution delivered opening statements.
- The defendant raised her gun and pulled the trigger — the officer is alive today because there was no round in the chamber.
- The officer who shot Fitzsimmons had decades of training and experience and protected everyone in the home.
- Fitzsimmons was a police officer with a service weapon and two other guns; she told officers that the guns were in the basement.
- Fitzsimmons’ demeanor changed right before she lunged to her right.
- Another officer fired twice, missing once.
- MORE: Kelsey Fitzsimmons Fired Gun Off at Officer: Commonwealth
- Tim Bradl delivered opening statements for the defense.
- Fitzsimmons’ fiancé obtained a restraining order with untested allegations and took away her child — shattering her entire world.
- Three officers went to serve the order and obtain the child; she was embarrassed in front of her police colleagues and friends.
- Her life was over in her mind, and she decided to end her life with a firearm.
- She raised the gun to her head, other officers were not in the room at the time.
- Other officer had to create a story to save himself.
- WATCH: Cop-to-Cop Shooting Was ‘Mechanical Phase’ to Seeing Gun: Defense
- Sean Daley, North Andover Police Dept.
- Working and met someone in the lobby saying they were going to serve the restraining order on Fitzsimmons.
- He heard an officer say, “Kelsey, don’t do it” and then ran up the stairs and heard gunshots as he was running.
- Fitzsimmons was on the ground, saying “I’m sorry” and “I want to die.”
- After she was taken away, Officer Noonan said that she had pointed a gun at him.
- WATCH: Kelsey Fitzsimmons Said ‘I Want to Die’ After Alleged Cop-on-Cop Shooting: Officer
- Courtney Aylaian, Ex-Fiancé’s sister
- Her brother got engaged to Fitzsimmons in Aug. 2024.
- The weekend for the bachelor party ended earlier and she fled the house. She went to her brother’s friend’s house and met her brother there.
- They went to the courthouse to file for an emergency restraining order and to get custody of his son.
- They went to the North Andover Police Dept. before going to the house to pick up the child. She called her mom once they got the baby, then there were several gunshots. She ran and hid with the child.
- Justin Aylaian, Ex-fiancé
- Joined the US Army in 2014; after he was injured, he was honorably discharged and moved to Mass. He got a job as a firefighter in Aug. 2021.
- Met Fitzsimmons in September 2023 after she reached out to him on Facebook. He moved in with her six months after they met.
- They had a child together; their relationship became strained and he decided to get a restraining order on June 30.
- Wanted to see his son because she sent him disturbing messages; the day prior he picked up his firearms because hew as concerned his son’s life was at risk (he owned roughly nine).
- On June 30, was calling and texting Fitzsimmons, who was trying to get him to meet her.
- He thought his son’s life was in danger.
- Patrick Noonan, North Andover Police Dept.
- On patrol on June 30, 2025.
- Knew there might be a child in the house which would be given to the dad.
- The defendant parked her car 150 yards away from the house, they thought that was weird.
- Officers explained that Aylaian had a restraining order and they had to remove the guns and the child. She told him the guns were in the basement.
- He handed the kid to someone else and he went upstairs while Fitzsimmons was getting clothes for the child.
- Fitzsimmons was visibly upset and started to shake. She was on one knee, wrapping up clothes and then lunged behind the door frame.
- She reappeared with a gun and pointed it at him and pulled the trigger; he screamed her name and drew his weapon as she was backpedaling.
- When she got a round in the chamber, he shot at her twice.