Kelsey Fitzsimmons says video shows ex breaking into her home

LAWRENCE, Mass. (Court TV) — A woman accused of assaulting a fellow police officer is questioning how prosecutors are handling her case after she says evidence proves her ex broke into her home.

Kelsey Fitzsimmons was charged with assault after allegedly pointing a gun at a fellow officer from the North Andover Police Department. That officer, identified as Officer Patrick McCarthy Noonan, accused Fitzsimmons of pointing a gun at him; Noonan ultimately opened fire, hitting Fitzsimmons in the chest.

Fitzsimmons’ attorney, Tim Bradl, has filed a motion asking prosecutors to reveal any agreements they’ve reached with witnesses in the case, including Noonan and Fitzsimmons’ ex, Justin Aylaian. Noonan and other officers were in Fitzsimmons’ home the day of the shooting to serve a restraining order after Aylaian filed an affidavit in family court.

Bradl attached a video clip to the motion as an exhibit, which appears to show three men breaking into Fitzsimmons’ home. The men can be seen breaking down a door and eventually making their way downstairs to what appears to be a basement. The motion accuses Aylaian of stealing several items from the home, including cash, her passport, credit cards and her personal laptop.

That laptop was later allegedly connected to the Wi-Fi at Aylaian’s home. Aylaian is then accused of accessing Fitzsimmons’ Facebook, AOL, and Gmail accounts; gaining access to her bank accounts and withdrawing $5,000; accessing medical records, her pension beneficiary documents and redirecting funds to his own account. The laptop was later returned to Fitzsimmons’ home in “what had to have been another unlawful entry, an obvious effort to conceal the computer crimes.”

The motion demands any communication or paperwork that might explain why the Essex County District Attorney has not filed any charges against Aylaian. “Further, requests that the matter be referred to an outside prosecutor due to the obvious conflict have been rebuffed.”

Fitzsimmons’ attorneys have also filed a motion asking Judge Jeffrey Karp to change the conditions of her bail. She was released on bond in December after more than 100 days in jail, but under conditions Bradl called “medieval.” Under the current conditions, Fitzsimmons is under a strict 24-7 lockdown, wearing a GPS bracelet and blowing into an alcohol device; she cannot drive herself, and her mother must drive her everywhere as her custodian.

The motion argues that the terms of the bond are “beyond extraordinary” in this case and were improperly imposed by Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman. A previous motion seeking McCarthy-Neyman’s recusal was deemed moot; the case was moved to the Lawrence courthouse and will now be overseen by Karp.