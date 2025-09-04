Kentucky cheerleader case: Infant’s cause of death ‘undetermined’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Court TV/Scripps News Lexington) — A coroner’s report listed the manner of death for the infant found in a University of Kentucky student’s closet as “currently undetermined.”

Laken Snelling, 21, was arrested Saturday and charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and concealing the birth of an infant.

A coroner’s report released Wednesday stated: “This death affects many lives in our neighboring state of Tennessee and as well as those in the commonwealth. We are currently conducting a thorough and methodical death investigation to ensure all facts are carefully considered.”

Notably, the coroner’s report read that “extensive microscopic analyses are essential to determine the cause and manner of death.”

Snelling posted a $100,000 bond and appeared for a brief arraignment, where she pleaded not guilty to the three charges. Additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

The defendant is currently under house arrest and has been ordered to live with her parents. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 26.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Aug. 27 for “a deceased infant being located inside of a closet,” according to the arrest citation. The citation details that the “infant was located wrapped in a towel inside a black trash bag.”

In court documents, police said Snelling “admitted to concealing the birth by cleaning any evidence, placing all cleaning items used inside of a black trash bag, including the infant, who was wrapped in a towel.”

Court TV confirmed that the Lexington Police Department will not release 911 calls related to the case while the investigation remains active.

The University of Kentucky has not released detailed statements beyond confirming that Snelling was a student and member of the cheer STUNT team.

