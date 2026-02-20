Lindsay Clancy appears in courtroom for first time since plea

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (Court TV) — For the first time since her arrest, Lindsay Clancy appeared in person inside a courtroom rather than by Zoom from a hospital bed.

Clancy, who previously appeared remotely at pretrial hearings, was wheeled into court by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday afternoon. She wore a black suit with her hair straight down and sat quietly as attorneys addressed pretrial matters.

The hearing centered on the Commonwealth’s court-ordered psychological evaluation ahead of trial. Prosecutors said they do not object to recording the interview portion of the evaluation but oppose recording the standardized testing materials, citing proprietary concerns.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington told the court he is not seeking to record test forms but wants Clancy’s answers to evaluators’ questions preserved. The judge suggested the dispute may not require a full evidentiary hearing and could likely be resolved through affidavits, so testing is not delayed.

Attorneys confirmed discovery related to the evaluation is complete and agreed to exchange reports once finalized.

The court also addressed scheduling. Motions are set for March 2, 2026, at 2 p.m., and the defense has requested Clancy appear in person. The final trial conference is scheduled for June 18, 2026. Trial is currently set to begin July 20, 2026, after the judge previously granted a continuance and refused to move the trial to Boston, ruling pretrial publicity had not irreparably tainted the Plymouth County jury pool.

Clancy is charged with strangling her three children — Cora, Dawson and Callan — inside the family’s Duxbury home in January 2023. Prosecutors allege she used exercise bands before attempting to take her own life by jumping from a second-story window. She has pleaded not guilty and is expected to pursue an insanity defense.

On the civil side, Clancy has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit detailing the moments of the children’s deaths, alleging that misdiagnosis and inappropriate medication contributed to a psychotic break. Her husband has filed a separate wrongful death lawsuit raising similar claims.