Lindsay Clancy’s husband files lawsuit blaming doctors for children’s murders

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — The father of three children who were allegedly murdered by their mother has filed a lawsuit accusing his wife’s doctors of causing his children’s deaths.

Lindsay Clancy is accused of murdering her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, before cutting her neck and wrists and jumping from a second-story window on Jan. 24, 2023. Clancy has pleaded not guilty; her attorneys have said they plan to argue she was in psychosis and not legally responsible for her actions.

Now, Lindsay’s husband and father of the children, Patrick Clancy, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against two practitioners and their respective practices, saying their actions directly led to the murders.

In the lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in Norfolk Superior Court, Patrick says that Lindsay suffered from postpartum anxiety following the births of her first two children as she approached returning to work as a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital.

When she began to feel an overwhelming sense of stress and anxiety after Callan’s birth, Lindsay sought treatment from Dr. Jennifer Tufts, a psychiatrist at Aster Mental Health Inc. Tufts allegedly diagnosed Lindsay with generalized anxiety disorder and chronic adjustment disorder with depressed mood and prescribed her sertraline (Zoloft).

Immediately after starting the medication, Lindsay reported that she felt “awful” and was experiencing insomnia, decreased appetite and increased anxiety and depression.

“This reaction to a relatively low dose of the medication was atypical, and should have prompted Dr. Tufts to assess why Lindsay reacted this way. Among other things, she should have conducted testing of blood plasma levels of medication,” the suit alleges. “Dr. Tufts failed to do so.”

By December 2022, Lindsay was seeing both Dr. Tufts at Aster as well as Rebecca Jollotta, a certified nurse practitioner, at South Shore Health System. The two women had prescribed her, in addition to sertraline: trazodone, fluoxetine HCL (Prozac), zolpidem tartrate (Ambien), mirtazapine (Remeron), clonazepam (Klonopin) and quetiapine fumarate (Seroquel).

Taking all the medications left Lindsay describing feeling “disconnected” from her body and experiencing suicidal ideation. Lindsay checked herself into a day program at Women & Children’s Hospital, where staff determined she was overmedicated and misdiagnosed; that determination meant she was discharged from the program without help. According to the lawsuit, the hospital reached out to Jollotta to discuss the case, but never received a response.

Lindsay saw Dr. Tufts several times in January 2023 before the children were killed. Each visit was virtual and lasted approximately 17 minutes.

The lawsuit quotes Lindsay’s medical records as reporting that she killed the children on Jan. 24, 2023, because she “started hearing a compelling and unrecognizable singular male voice that told her ‘this is your last chance’ and that she had to ‘take them with [her].'”

Lindsay’s mental health continues to be a concern with her approaching trial. At a pretrial hearing on Jan. 7, Lindsay’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, reported that his client needs to be monitored throughout the day as she continues to experience suicidal ideation. “If this woman kills herself during this trial, where there is a very real probability that could happen, it’s on somebody and it’s not me,” Reddington told the court.