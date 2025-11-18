Judge refuses to move Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial to Boston

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (Court TV) — A Massachusetts judge refused to move Lindsay Clancy’s upcoming trial, finding that media coverage had not compromised the available jury pool with months to go until opening statements.

Clancy is charged with murdering her three young children at her home in January 2023. Prosecutors say she strangled her daughter, 5, and sons, 3 and 7 months, with exercise bands before jumping out of a window of the family’s Duxbury home. Clancy’s defense has maintained that she was suffering from psychosis at the time of the murders.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Clancy’s attorney asked Judge William F. Sullivan to move the trial out of Plymouth and into a Boston courtroom, citing concerns over pervasive media coverage over the last two years. “My concern is the overwhelming nature of the publicity surrounding a case like this,” Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, said in court, saying he wanted to find a jury less likely to have been exposed to the “hysterical publicity.”

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague conceded that there had been intense media coverage of the case, but denied that the reporting was prejudicial either way. “Most of the reporting,” Sprague said, “is not against the defendant. They represent or they describe each side’s view of the case, but they don’t give opinions about which is correct or hyper into details about the case or positions.”

Judge Sullivan sided with prosecutors and denied the motion to move the trial from the bench, but said a written order would follow.

Clancy joined the proceedings virtually from Tewksbury Hospital, where she continues to receive treatment for the injuries she received after jumping from a window. In court, Reddington described her as a paraplegic who is confined to a wheelchair and needs help with day-to-day activities. Reddington has filed a request for accommodations for Clancy during the trial, including ambulance transport.

Judge Sullivan granted a defense motion to continue the trial, which is now scheduled to begin on July 20, 2026. The parties are due to return to court for a status conference on January 27, 2026.