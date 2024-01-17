Hearing held for Massachusetts mom accused of killing her 3 kids

BROCKTON, Mass. (Court TV) − The case against Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother who allegedly strangled her three young children before attempting to take her own life, was back in court today.

During today’s hearing, which was held at Plymouth Superior Court in Brockton and Clancy did not attend, a motion for a DNA buccal swab was permitted. A buccal swab or smear is the means by which human DNA is collected from cells inside the cheek.

According to Boston 25 News, a March 26, 2024 court date was scheduled as well. That hearing will focus on discovery motions. Clancy, 33, is not expected to be present for that proceeding either.

Clancy was arraigned last year from her hospital bed on first-degree murder and assault charges related to the January 2023 strangling deaths of her daughter Cora, 5, son Dawson, 3, and son Callan, 7 months. Prosecutors say that after allegedly using exercise bands to kill the children, Clancy jumped from a second-floor window of the family’s Duxbury home.

Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. He told the court that Clancy was suffering from severe postpartum depression or psychosis and was overmedicated at the time of the children’s deaths.

Lst year, Reddington successfully argued on Clancy’s behalf that his client should remain hospitalized because she had suffered a spinal cord injury and was left paralyzed when she leaped out the window. He also pointed out that doctors wanted her to get further mental health treatment. The prosecution did not object to keeping Clancy in the hospital. Clancy has remained hospitalized at various facilities since the killings.

Prosecutors say on the evening of January 24, 2023, Clancy sent her husband, Patrick Clancy, to pick up dinner from a local restaurant in nearby Plymouth as well as grab medicine for one of the children at CVS. It was during Patrick’s errands that Lindsay allegedly killed the children. Prosecutors say Lindsay used Apple Maps to calculate how long Patrick would be gone.

Upon his return, Patrick discovered Lindsay lying in the snowy yard. She’d cut her wrists and neck before jumping. Patrick then made the horrifying discovery of the children’s bodies in the basement. They still had exercise bands wrapped around their necks, according to court documents. Cora and Dawson were pronounced dead at the scene. Callan was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries three days later.

Charges against Lindsay include two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

