Lindsay Clancy wants murder trial moved to Boston courtroom

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (Court TV) — A Massachusetts mother accused of murdering her three young children before leaping out of a window is asking a judge to move her trial.

Lindsay Clancy is charged with murder and assault in the deaths of her daughter, Cora, 5, and her sons, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 7 months. Clancy has claimed that she was in psychosis and plans to argue a lack of criminal responsibility at trial. Prosecutors say she planned the murders while her husband was out running an errand.

In a motion filed on Monday, Clancy’s attorneys have asked a judge to move her murder trial out of Plymouth and into Boston.

Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, argues in the motion that “intense and ongoing media scrutiny in this case, coupled with the set of facts surrounding this first-degree murder trial,” makes it impossible for her to receive a fair trial. “The allegations of the charges are violent and intriguing, and they have certainly been portrayed in a fashion in the media so as to guarantee extensive, exploitive, prejudicial publicity,” Reddington wrote.

Attached to the motion are more than 100 pages of articles written about Clancy’s case.

The motion suggests that the trial be moved from Plymouth County, where the crime was committed, to Suffolk County, which encompasses the much larger city of Boston nearby. The motion goes so far as to suggest a specific courtroom: 817, though it does not offer any reasoning for that location.

No hearing date has been set for the motion.

The defense also filed a motion unopposed by the prosecution seeking to continue the trial, currently scheduled to begin on Feb. 9, 2026.