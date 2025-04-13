interview with a killer season 2 banner

Lori Vallow Daybell Reveals Why She’s Pro Se | Opening Statements Podcast

Posted at 8:00 AM, April 13, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

Convicted killer Lori Vallow Daybell reveals why she decided to represent herself in her Arizona trial in a new interview. She is charged in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and attempted murder of her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.  Plus, inside the criminal charges actor Russell Brand is facing.

To catch up on the facts, CLICK HERE.  Listen to Lori Daybell’s Idaho Murder Trial HERE.

all podcast episodes

This episode of the Opening Statements Podcast is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Jim Broyles and Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

More In:

Related Stories

female defendant listens in court.

Karen Read to Face New Battles in Retrial | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

As Karen Read is set to face a retrial in the death, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, her defense team faces new battles in her... More

Lori Daybell appears in court

Cult Mom Conspiracy Trial: Opening Statements | Court TV Podcast

Lori Daybell gives her opening statements as she represents herself in her trial for the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. More

Colby Ryan speakson camera
play button

Lori Daybell’s Son Outside Court: ‘It’s Hard To Watch’

Colby Ryan describes watching his mother, Lori Daybell, perform as her own attorney as she stands trial in Arizona. More

TOP STORIES

Lori Daybell CA
female defendant listens in court.