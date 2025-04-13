Lori Vallow Daybell Reveals Why She’s Pro Se | Opening Statements Podcast

Convicted killer Lori Vallow Daybell reveals why she decided to represent herself in her Arizona trial in a new interview. She is charged in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and attempted murder of her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. Plus, inside the criminal charges actor Russell Brand is facing.

This episode of the Opening Statements Podcast is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Jim Broyles and Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.