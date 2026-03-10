Man arrested in Utah after grandmother found murdered in Wisconsin

OGDEN, Utah (Court TV) — Video from police body cameras shows the moment a murder suspect was taken into custody in Utah.

Randy Jenks, 36, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Waushara County, Wisconsin. Deputies there say they were called to do a welfare check on the evening of March 8. When they arrived, they found the victim dead.

The victim, identified as a 75-year-old, was allegedly found lying on the floor with dried blood around her, WTAQ reported. A relative reportedly told officers that Jenks confessed to the murder before he took off. “I stabbed grandma in the living room, on the floor,” Jenks is reported to have said.

A relative also told police that Jenks confessed to the murder after his grandmother “pushed him too far,” according to a complaint reviewed by WLUK.

Jenks was arrested later that evening in Ogden, Utah. Body camera video shows Jenks calmly approaching police with his hands in the air, one holding a phone, as he complies with officers’ commands.

Jenks will have to be extradited from Utah to Wisconsin to face charges; no court dates have been scheduled.