Man arrested in Utah after grandmother found murdered in Wisconsin

Posted at 3:55 PM, March 10, 2026
OGDEN, Utah (Court TV) — Video from police body cameras shows the moment a murder suspect was taken into custody in Utah.

Randy Jenks on bodycam

Randy Jenks is seen on bodyworn camera during his arrest. (Ogden Police Dept.)

Randy Jenks, 36, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Waushara County, Wisconsin. Deputies there say they were called to do a welfare check on the evening of March 8. When they arrived, they found the victim dead.

The victim, identified as a 75-year-old, was allegedly found lying on the floor with dried blood around her, WTAQ reported. A relative reportedly told officers that Jenks confessed to the murder before he took off. “I stabbed grandma in the living room, on the floor,” Jenks is reported to have said.

A relative also told police that Jenks confessed to the murder after his grandmother “pushed him too far,” according to a complaint reviewed by WLUK.

Jenks was arrested later that evening in Ogden, Utah. Body camera video shows Jenks calmly approaching police with his hands in the air, one holding a phone, as he complies with officers’ commands.

Jenks will have to be extradited from Utah to Wisconsin to face charges; no court dates have been scheduled.

