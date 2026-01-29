Man charged after Michigan woman, teen sons murdered in their home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Scripps News West Michigan/Court TV) — Prosecutors have charged a Michigan man after a woman and her teenage sons were found dead in their home.

Kent County prosecutors charged Charles Broomfield with three counts of first-degree premeditated murder in the deaths of Jacqueline Neill and her two sons, Cameron Kilpatrick, 15, and Michael Kilpatrick, 13.

A claim of a break-in

Newly filed court documents detail that Broomfield called 911 around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, saying there was a shooting. Dispatchers noted the caller was crying so much they couldn’t get much information out of them, other than that some people possibly broke into the home, and someone was shot.

When officers got to the home minutes later, they found Broomfield in the living room near Neill’s body. Officers noted he was calm and did not show any signs he had been crying, according to court records. Broomfield told officers his 5-year-old son was upstairs. He and his son were escorted out of the home by police.

Along with Neill’s body in the living room, investigators found the bodies of Cameron and Michael in their bedrooms. Broomfield told police Neill was his fiancé, and the boys were his stepsons, per court filings.

During an interview with police on Tuesday, Broomfield claimed two people he did not know broke into the home. He claimed he was upstairs and heard someone talking with Neill. Broomfield said he went downstairs and saw one person pointing a gun at her, court documents show.

The other suspect chased Broomfield upstairs, he claimed. At that point, he heard shots from downstairs.

The person who followed Broomfield upstairs allegedly grabbed a gun from an unlocked gun safe, then threatened the 44-year-old and his 5-year-old son. Broomfield told detectives he pleaded with the person not hurt either of them.

The armed individual ultimately left the room without shooting, Broomfield claimed. He said he heard gunshots from the bedrooms of his stepsons, but said he was busy trying to comfort his 5-year-old.

Broomfield told police he called 911 after looking outside and seeing prints in the snow showing the assailants had left. He claimed the whole situation took just minutes and that he picked up the phone shortly after the people left.

His story didn’t match the evidence police collected at the scene, authorities said.

Investigation findings

A K9 track led officers to a gun box in the backyard. The box was locked, police found, with tracks in the snow showing someone from the house had walked out to it and back inside on Tuesday. Broomfield’s gun was located inside the box.

The key to the gun box was found in Broomfield’s bedroom.

Ballistic evaluation of the bullet casings in the home showed that just one weapon was used to kill all three victims, according to court records.

Officers did not find any tracks in the snow around the house to support the claim of multiple people entering and exiting the home, according to the court documents.

Medical personnel determined Neill and her sons had been dead for nearly 40 minutes before officers arrived on scene, much longer than what Broomfield’s recollection of events would allow for.

During an extended interview with investigators, Broomfield confessed to shooting Neill and her sons, per court records.

He’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder along with the use of a firearm in commission of a felony. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

This story was originally published by Scripps News West Michigan, an E.W. Scripps Company.