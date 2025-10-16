Man charged with kidnapping missing woman Kada Scott

PHILADELPHIA (Court TV) — Philadelphia police have charged a suspect with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Kada Scott, who vanished after leaving her overnight shift at an assisted living facility on October 4.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore announced that Keon King, 21, has been charged with kidnapping and reckless endangerment in Scott’s case. King was also charged with kidnapping in a separate case involving another woman earlier this year, though those charges were previously dismissed and are now being refiled.

“Our evidence is pretty clear that she was in communication with this individual, and that individual appears to meet her very shortly after she leaves her place of work,” Vanore said during a press conference. “And very shortly after that, she disappears off of the footprint.”

Scott, who worked the late-night shift at an assisted living facility in Mount Airy, left work early on October 4 and has not been seen since. Her car was left at the facility where she worked, and she has had no activity on social media or her phone since her disappearance.

Friends reported that Scott had received harassing phone calls in the days leading up to her disappearance.

Digital evidence led investigators to King, who has a history of similar charges.

Following Wednesday’s press conference, a tip led authorities to a 1999 gold Toyota Camry believed to belong to King. Authorities believe Scott may have been in the car at some point, reported CNN. Scott’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Anyone with information about Scott’s disappearance or King’s activities is urged to contact Philadelphia police immediately.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.