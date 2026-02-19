Man detained, released in Nancy Guthrie case wants his name cleared

A man who says he was detained and later released by Pima County Sheriff’s deputies in the search for Nancy Guthrie wants the sheriff’s department to clear his name.

Carlos Palazuelos spoke exclusively with Scripps News Group of Tucson’s Ford Hatchett and pleaded for authorities to come out and say he had nothing to do with the disappearance of the 84-year-old.

Palazuelos said that since that day, it’s been hectic for him and his family.

“People taking pictures of us or following us. Like yesterday, we went out dashing and we got home and there was this red truck following us. This morning it was there too, so it’s been kind of scary for me and for my wife, my kids and everybody,” Palazuelos said.

His attorney, Jesse Showalter, has very specific requests for the Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos. “And now they’re living day-to-day, they’re living in fear, and so the first thing that I’d like to see is Sheriff Nanos and the Pima County Sheriff’s Office come forward and say, ‘Carlos, this was a mistake. Carlos is not a person of interest. He is not an investigative lead. We messed up. We need to see some accountability, obviously.'”

Shortly after being detained and released last week, our Ford Hatchett spoke first with Palazuelos about what had occurred leading up to and during his detainment.

