Man faces sentencing in attack on Madison Schemitz and her mother

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (Court TV) – A Florida man is facing 18 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to an attack on his ex-girlfriend and her mother.

Spencer Ross Pearson, 20, was arrested in June 2023 for stabbing Madison Schemitz and her mother, Jaclyn Rogé, outside a Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant. Schemitz, who was 17 years old at the time, was temporarily paralyzed after being stabbed more than a dozen times.

MORE | FL teen paralyzed after being stabbed 15 times by ex-boyfriend

Pearson had been harassing his ex-girlfriend for months, according to an arrest warrant. The attack happened as the mother and daughter were trying to leave the restaurant after spotting Pearson. Kennedy Armstrong, a bystander, was injured in the attack while trying to help Schemitz.

A warrant stated Pearson also “sliced his own throat several times, telling witnesses he was attempting to kill himself.”

Schemitz has documented her recovery on social media and advocates for victims of domestic violence. Schemitz has also worked with the family of Tristyn Bailey, who was killed by Aidan Fucci in 2021.

In July, Pearson pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 22.

Multiple witnesses are expected to testify at Pearson’s sentencing, including the victims.

Following the proceedings, prosecutors and the sheriff’s office are expected to hold a press conference where the Carnegie Medal will be presented to Rogé and Armstrong.