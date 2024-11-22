Spencer Pearson’s Mother: ‘We Tried to Get Spencer Help’

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Tonya Pearson, the mother of Spencer Pearson, emotionally recounts the efforts they made to seek help for her son's mental health struggles and expresses her apologies to the victims and their families. (11/22/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?