Man who killed family with ax as teen out of prison on work release

A man who murdered his entire family as a teenager and was sentenced to life in prison was released Tuesday due to a Minnesota law meant to give second chances to juvenile offenders.

David Brom was 16 years old when he murdered his parents and two siblings on February 18, 1988. The bodies of Bernard, Paulette, Richard and Diane were found on the second floor of the family’s home, according to court records obtained by Court TV. Investigators said all four victims were killed with an ax and “had sustained numerous gashes in the head and upper body.”

Brom pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness. A jury convicted him of four counts of first-degree murder on October 16, 1989, according to a sentencing form obtained by Court TV.

In 2023, Minnesota enacted a law that allowed individuals who were given life sentences as juveniles a chance at parole. Offenders who “have served a minimum of 15 years may now appear before a Supervised Release Board and present evidence of personal growth and rehabilitation,” reported KARE. “Among other criteria, the board evaluates the person’s behavior while incarcerated, reviews psychological assessments, and takes into consideration statements from victims or their families.”

In January, a parole board approved a plan to grant Brom work release, reported KMSP.

Now at 54, Brom left prison on July 29 and was assigned to work release, according to Minnesota Department of Corrections records.

His case will reportedly be reviewed by the board again in January.