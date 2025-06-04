Manhunt for dad accused of killing 3 daughters after visitation

WENATCHEE, Wash. (Scripps News Milwaukee/AP) — Authorities in Washington state are searching for a man with Wisconsin ties who is accused of kidnapping and killing his three young daughters.

Travis Decker, 32, previously lived in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. He is now the subject of a nationwide manhunt after his daughters — ages 9, 8, and 5 — were found dead near a remote campground in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest in central Washington.

According to the Associated Press, the girls’ mother contacted Wenatchee police Friday night, May 31, when Decker failed to return them after a scheduled visitation. She said he picked the girls up around 5 p.m. but didn’t bring them home by 8 p.m., and his phone went straight to voicemail. She told officers that this was out of character for him and noted concerns about his mental health, court documents said.

An AMBER Alert was initially denied because authorities said the case didn’t meet the criteria for suspected abduction or imminent danger. An Endangered Missing Person Alert was issued the following day after new information surfaced, Wenatchee police said.

Decker was believed to be living out of a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Washington license plates. On Monday, June 2, his unoccupied vehicle was found near a campground west of Leavenworth — about 20 miles northwest of Wenatchee. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies later discovered the girls’ bodies roughly 75 to 100 yards from the vehicle, according to The Seattle Times.

Court documents cited by the AP state the girls’ wrists were zip-tied, and they are believed to have died by asphyxiation.

Decker, a former Army soldier with “extensive training,” remains at large. Authorities warn that he may pose a danger to the public and should not be approached. Police say it is unknown whether he is armed.

According to the Washington Military Department, Decker joined the U.S. Army in 2013 and later transferred to the Washington National Guard. He stopped attending mandatory drills over a year ago, and disciplinary discharge proceedings were underway, officials told The Associated Press.

“This is an absolute tragedy,” said Karina Shagren, spokesperson for the Washington Military Department. “We are mourning along with the community.”

The Wenatchee School District confirmed all three girls were students at Lincoln Elementary. Counseling services are being provided.

Decker is now wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree kidnapping. He is described as 5’8 “, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals, are continuing their search in the mountainous terrain and following up on potential leads. A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information on Decker’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.