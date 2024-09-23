Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Marcee Gray, mom of Ga. teen shooter, indicted for taping mom to chair

Posted at 1:39 PM, September 23, 2024 and last updated 12:39 PM, September 23, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a Georgia teenager charged with fatally shooting four people at his high school has been indicted in connection with an alleged domestic incident last year.

The indictment handed down Monday charges Marcee Gray, 43, with exploiting an elderly person and other crimes in Ben Hill County, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. It appears unrelated to the school shootings at Apalachee High School, which occurred in a different Georgia county nearly 200 miles away.

Marcee Gray mugshot

Booking photo of Marcee Gray. (Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office)

Gray is the mother of 14-year-old Colt Gray, who was charged with murder after surrendering to police at the high school on Sept. 4. Authorities say the boy brought an assault-style rifle to school in his backpack and opened fire during morning classes, killing two students and two teachers and injuring nine others.

The indictment charging Marcee Gray stems from a domestic incident late last year, the Atlanta newspaper reported. It said a police incident report states Gray’s 74-year-old mother told authorities on Nov. 4 that Gray had taken her phone, taped her to a chair, and left her for nearly a full day.

The incident report said Gray bound her mother before traveling to Barrow County to confront her ex-husband, who lived with their son and two other children. The Atlanta newspaper said records show Gray was arrested in Barrow County on Nov. 6, two days after her mother was found, and was sentenced to 45 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges of criminal trespassing, using a license plate to disguise her car and causing property damage.

Gray has said she called her son’s high school the morning of the shootings to warn the staff after Colt Gray sent her a text message saying, “I’m sorry.” Days later, she issued a statement saying her son “is not a monster.”

The teenager’s father, Colin Gray, has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children. Authorities say he gave his son access to the rifle used in the shootings.

More In:

Related Stories

Colt Gray Audio

Apalachee High School Shooting: 911 Calls Released

Emergency 911 calls from the Apalachee High School shooting are released. Colt Gray, 14, is accused of killing two students and two teachers. More

Colt Gray

New Details on Georgia High School Shooting

Colt Gray apparently brought the rifle into the school himself. Colin Gray files a motion to be separated from other inmates due to threats. More

Marcee Gray pens open letter.

Accused School Shooter’s Mother Pens Open Letter to Victims’ Families

Marcee Gray, the accused Apalachee High School shooter's mother, writes an open letter to the victims' families. More

TRENDING

Menendez brothers mugshots
Justin Timberlake
Side by side image of Julie Grant interviewing David Smith

LATEST NEWS

Defendant Justin Johnson
Heath Smylie testifies in court

SCRIPPS NEWS