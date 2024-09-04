Police: 14-Year-old shooter killed 4 at Georgia high school

WINDER, Ga. (Court TV/Scripps News) — A teenager is facing murder charges after a school shooting that killed four people and injured at least nine others in Georgia.

A 14-year-old student at the school is being charged with murder and will be tried as an adult, investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon. Four people — two teachers and two students — were killed in the shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, 45 miles outside of Atlanta.

Authorities identified the victims as 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn, 14-year-old Christian Angulo, 39-year-old Richard Aspinwall and 53-year-old Christina Irimie.

Nine other people were hospitalized with various injuries, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said on Wednesday afternoon. All of those who had been hospitalized as a result of the shooting were expected to recover.

Authorities said they first were alerted at 10:20 a.m. to a possible shooting at the high school. Law enforcement, including two resource officers, were reportedly on the scene within minutes. One of the resource officers “engaged” the shooter, who surrendered, authorities said.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said the priority right now is for officials to reunite students with parents. He added that the situation was “very active.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he has directed all available state resources to respond to the shooting. “We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation,” Kemp said in a social media post.

In a statement, President Joe Biden also offered his support and said he is thinking about the victims. He went on to call for Republicans in Congress to pass “common-sense gun safety legislation.” “We must ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines once again, require safe storage of firearms, enact universal background checks, and end immunity for gun manufacturers,” the President said.