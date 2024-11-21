Father of GA High School Shooting Suspect Waives Formal Arraignment

Colin Gray, the father of a suspected Georgia high school shooter, pleaded not guilty to 29 charges through his attorney. Prosecutors accuse him of helping his son carry out the shooting by providing the gun and turning a blind eye. (11/21/24) MORE

Mass Killings, Murder & Mayhem

