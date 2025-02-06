Marcus Jordan arrested in Florida on misdemeanor drug charge

Posted at 8:20 AM, February 6, 2025
MAITLAND, Fla. (AP) — The 34-year-old son of NBA great Michael Jordan was arrested early Tuesday in central Florida on a misdemeanor drug charge after police officers found his car stuck on railroad tracks minutes before a commuter train was scheduled to pass, authorities said.

Marcus Jordan is seen speaking with officers

In this bodycam video provided by Maitland Police Department, Marcus Jordan is seen speaking with officers before his arrest. (Maitland Police Dept. via Court TV)

Marcus Jordan was charged with possession of cocaine, a second-degree misdemeanor, and resisting an officer without violence, also a misdemeanor, according to online court records.

Officers with the Maitland Police Department found Jordan’s Lamborghini sports utility vehicle immobile on railroad tracks in the suburb of Orlando, Florida, with a commuter train just 10 minutes away, because the vehicle’s tires were buried in dirt and rock from being spun repeatedly, according to an arrest report.

Officers learned that Jordan had just fled from a traffic stop in a neighboring county. They asked him to get out of the vehicle after smelling alcohol and noticing his slurred speech and confusion. They found a bag of what tested positive for cocaine in his pants, the arrest report said.

Jordan, a former University of Central Florida basketball player, refused to talk to reporters when he was released Tuesday from the Orange County Jail.

