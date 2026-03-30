Matthew Farwell challenges evidence of homicide in push for bond

BOSTON (Court TV) — More than 18 months after he was arrested on charges that he killed his mistress and her unborn baby, a former Massachusetts police officer is fighting to be released from jail.

Matthew Farwell, 39, is facing a federal charge of killing a witness/victim in the death of Sandra Birchmore; that charge was upgraded in 2025 to indicate that Birchmore was pregnant at the time of her death.

Investigators have said that Farwell met Birchmore when he was 26 and working for the Stoughton Police Department. At the time, Birchmore was only 15 and a member of the Stoughton Police Explorers Academy. Birchmore was found dead in her home in 2021.

When Farwell was arrested in August 2024, he consented to a voluntary order of detention without prejudice. Now, he’s asking a judge to revisit the issue, saying he poses no threat to the community and should be released ahead of his trial.

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In a written motion opposing pretrial detention, Farwell’s attorneys questioned the strength of the federal government’s case. “Sandra Birchmore’s death by suicide was a tragedy, and the federal government’s allegations that Mr. Farwell instead killed her are undoubtedly serious,” the motion says. “Undersigned counsel expects, however, that much of what the government declaratively states as fact in its motion and accompanying affidavit are issues that will be heavily contested and litigated at trial.”

The motion says that Birchmore had a “substantial” and documented history of suicidal ideation, and that on the day of her death, she used Google to search, “What color is the suicide ribbon?” Farwell’s attorneys also note that two forensic pathologists who looked at the case agreed that Birchmore killed herself. It wasn’t until the government sought a third opinion from a third doctor — who, the motion notes, “is not a forensic pathologist, nor … board-certified in any specialty” — that they were able to find someone to classify the case as a homicide.

Farwell’s attorney notes that two months before his arrest, news headlines, including Court TV, suggested he could face charges after prominent forensic pathologist Michael Baden said he thought Birchmore was killed. “Mr. Farwell remained singularly focused on providing for his family and protecting them from the circus-like atmosphere generated in the wake of Ms. Birchmore’s suicide and revelations surrounding his prior interactions with her,” the motion says. “While other men who had ongoing affairs with Ms. Birchmore moved out of state after her death, Mr. Farwell remained in the same home, in the same town.”

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While prosecutors have said that Birchmore told Farwell that he was the father of her unborn child, recent DNA testing revealed he was not. The other men mentioned in the defense motion include Farwell’s brother and an unnamed individual who was confirmed to be the biological father of Birchwell’s unborn child.

Farwell’s attorneys pointed to his “extraordinary service to both his country and his community” in the U.S. Army and his capacity as a police officer as reasons why he should be released. Farwell had been promoted to detective in the Stoughton Police Department before he was put on leave following Birchmore’s death. He resigned in 2022 and later entered a voluntary decertification agreement.

In the time since then, Farwell’s attorneys say he took out a 10-year loan to start a business. To that end, he obtained a commercial driver’s license and bought a semi-truck and trailer.

Farwell’s attorneys have proposed that he be released on a $50,000 bond with strict conditions that would include house arrest at his mother’s home.

No hearing has been scheduled on the motion.