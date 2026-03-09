Judge refuses to toss case against former officer accused of killing mistress

BOSTON (Court TV) — A federal judge has refused to dismiss charges against a former police officer in Massachusetts, meaning he will now stand trial on charges that he murdered his mistress and her unborn baby.

Matthew Farwell is charged with killing Sandra Birchmore, who was eight to 10 weeks pregnant in Feb. 2021 when her body was found. Birchmore had been in a secret relationship with Farwell that began when Birchmore was 15 years old, according to the federal indictment. At the time, Birchmore was part of a youth program with the Soughton Police Department, in which Farwell was an officer.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges. In a motion asking for the charges to be dismissed, Farwell noted that Birchmore’s death was originally ruled a suicide by hanging and that no charges were filed against the defendant for more than three and a half years. The motion argues that the indictment lacks enough substantial information to justify the charges.

“Missing from the Superseding Indictment and the information thus far disclosed are necessary details regarding multiple elements of the offenses charged, including failing to provide details regarding the acts constituting the alleged ‘intent’ related to preventing communication to law enforcement, and the reasonable likelihood that any communication prevented would have been to a federal law enforcement officer or a federal judge.”

Chief United States District Judge Denise Casper denied Farwell’s motion, finding that the “superseding indictment is sufficiently specific” in the charges it lays out.

If he’s convicted as charged, Farwell faces a potential life sentence in prison; prosecutors elected not to seek the death penalty.