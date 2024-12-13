Miami judge approves bail for Alexander twins in state rape case

Posted at 1:44 PM, December 13, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A judge in Miami granted bail Friday to a prominent real estate broker and his twin brother, who are facing sexual assault charges. However, they won’t be released from custody while facing a separate federal sex trafficking case with another brother.

Circuit Judge Lody Jean granted a $3 million bond to Oren Alexander, 37, and a $2 million bond to Alon Alexander. The bond is secured by their father’s home in Bal Harbour, Florida.

oren and alon alexander appear in court

Oren Alexander, 37, center, and his twin brother, Alon, center-right, speak to their attorney Joel Denaro during their bond hearing after being charged with multiple state and federal crimes, including sex trafficking and rape, at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Miami. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP, Pool)

“I am satisfied that these are reasonable conditions that you all have fashioned,” Jean told the attorneys.

Their brother, Tal Alexander, 38, appeared in a Miami federal courtroom Wednesday on a federal sex trafficking indictment involving all three brothers. He is expected back in the federal courtroom later Friday.

Authorities arrested the brothers Wednesday on charges related to sex crime allegations in Miami and a federal sex trafficking case in New York City. A federal indictment accuses the brothers of using their wealth to lure, drug and sexually assault and rape multiple women over more than a decade.

The Alexander twins’ court appearance on Thursday stemmed from state charges for three separate instances of sexual battery. Oren Alexander is facing three separate charges, while Alon Alexander is facing only one charge.

The case of the Alexander brothers gained national attention after allegations against them were made public months ago. Oren and Tal Alexander had risen to become stars in luxury real estate after co-founding their real estate firm, Official, which specialized in high-end properties in Miami, New York and Los Angeles.

The circuit judge Friday also approved house arrest for the twin brothers and ordered them to stay away from victims. The judge also noted that the brothers had surrendered their passports to federal authorities.

