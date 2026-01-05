Mich. man charged with murder after ‘violent attack’ on ex’s new boyfriend

PONTIAC, Mich. (Scripps News Detroit/Court TV) — A Michigan man is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man who police say was dating the suspect’s ex.

Prosecutors announced charges had been filed against Matthew Molinaro, 29, after Peyton Bilbia, 26, was found dead at home with multiple stab wounds.

“One thing I want to get out is this was not random,” Milford Police Chief Scott Tarasiewicz told Scripps News Detroit. “This was more something of a targeted attack.”

The investigation began when Bilbia’s girlfriend called the police requesting a welfare check. She hadn’t heard from her boyfriend in quite some time and grew concerned when she couldn’t reach him at his apartment. Based on the sound of the ring, officers knew the victim’s phone was still in his apartment.

Milford police, with help from the fire department, forced entry into the man’s apartment and discovered his body with clear signs of foul play. “It was obvious, obviously a quite violent attack, and it was readily apparent that this was not self-inflicted, this was not natural, this was a homicide,” Tarasiewicz said.

Police said they arrested Molinaro approximately 30 miles away at a bar in Royal Oak, Michigan. In a news release announcing the charges, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Molinaro had previously dated Bilbia’s girlfriend. “Peyton Bilbia should be with us today,” McDonald said in a statement. “Instead, his life was cut short because of what appears to be a domestic dispute. This case is a tragic reminder that the danger from domestic violence doesn’t end when a relationship ends.”

Molinaro is being held without bond at the Oakland County Jail. If convicted of first-degree murder, he faces a sentence of life without parole. He is due in court on Jan. 19 for a probable cause hearing.