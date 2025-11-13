IWAK S3Ep4

Minn. man accused of killing female coworker with sledgehammer

Posted at 3:15 PM, November 13, 2025 and last updated 10:38 AM, November 13, 2025
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (Court TV) — A Minnesota man is accused of fatally beating his female coworker with a sledgehammer on Tuesday.

David Delong, 40, is charged with second-degree murder in the attack that was caught on surveillance video, according to a probable cause statement obtained by Court TV. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Amber Czech, reported CBS News.

david delong mugshot

This Nov. 11, 2025, booking photo provided by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office shows murder suspect David Delong. (Wright County Sheriff’s Office)

Delong and Czech were employees at Advanced Process Technologies in Cokato, a facility that manufactures products for food and dairy processing.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Delong approach Czech’s workstation and grab a sledgehammer before swinging it multiple times. Czech’s body was found near her workstation with “very significant head trauma and substantial blood loss,” according to documents. The sledgehammer was also found nearby.

After the attack, Delong allegedly told another coworker, “I hit her with your hammer, she is by your toolbox, she is gone.”

Delong also allegedly confessed to the killing after being advised of his rights. Authorities say he admitted to not liking Czech and that he had been planning to kill her “for some time.”

Czech’s family told KARE that she was hardworking, helped anyone in need and loved her job as a welder.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, prosecutors said.

Delong is due in court Nov. 24.

