Mom who admitted guilt in 8-year-old daughter’s death faces sentencing

WAYNE, Mich. (Court TV) — A Michigan mother faces sentencing Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of her 8-year-old daughter.

Chelsea Duperon, 30, was initially charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse in March 2024 after Wayne County officers found Lyla Cassel unresponsive. The officers had been dispatched to Duperon’s home following reports of a child in distress. They reported finding Lyla unresponsive in her bed, wearing a diaper.

In court documents, officers described the little girl’s condition as severe, noting that significant swelling to her face, head, and neck rendered her nearly unrecognizable. Lyla was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

According to prosecutors, an autopsy revealed Lyla died as a result of massive blunt force trauma to the face and head. Duperon initially told police that she didn’t call for help sooner because she believed Lyla was improving. She initially suggested her daughter had fallen down the stairs, but changed her account as officers continued to question her.

Officers reported that Duperon mentioned “bad spirits” during questioning and claimed that a woman had appeared out of nowhere. They also noticed that Duperon’s own hands appeared swollen and bruised. Prosecutors believe the assault on Lyla occurred three days prior to her hospitalization. Duperon admitted to putting diapers on her daughter after the incident because Lyla was unable to get to the bathroom on her own.

Duperon’s boyfriend, who was present during the events leading to Lyla’s death, was not charged. He acknowledged that he recognized the girl was in distress but felt it was Duperon’s responsibility to take action.

Duperon changed her plea from not guilty to felony murder to guilty of second-degree murder. Because Michigan judges have broad sentencing discretion, Duperon faces a maximum sentence of life with the possibility of parole.

