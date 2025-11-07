Mother of missing Melodee Buzzard arrested on unrelated charge

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. (Scripps News San Luis Obispo) — Ashlee Buzzard, the mother of 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, who has been the subject of a missing person investigation, was taken into custody on Friday.

Buzzard was seen handcuffed and being led by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officials from her Vandenberg Village home into a waiting sheriff’s vehicle.

Sheriff’s officials say her arrest on a felony charge of false imprisonment is unrelated to their missing person investigation. Officials say detectives recently learned that Ashlee had prevented a victim from leaving a location against their will. They say no other information about that incident is being released at this time.

The road in front of Ashlee’s house was briefly closed to traffic starting around 11:15 a.m. while authorities were at the scene on Friday.

Meanwhile, sheriff’s officials say detectives remain focused on locating Melodee.

Detectives have been investigating the little girl’s disappearance since Oct. 14, when the Lompoc Unified School District reported her prolonged absence.

Anyone with information about Melodee’s whereabouts is urged to call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Detectives line at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805) 681-4171 or on the sheriff’s website.

