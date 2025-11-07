Interview with a Killer S2E3 banner

Mother of missing Melodee Buzzard arrested on unrelated charge

Posted at 3:09 PM, November 7, 2025
Scripps News San Luis Obispo Scripps News San Luis Obispo

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. (Scripps News San Luis Obispo) — Ashlee Buzzard, the mother of 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, who has been the subject of a missing person investigation, was taken into custody on Friday.

Ashlee Buzzard is arrested

Ashlee Buzzard was arrested on a felony charge unrelated to her daughter’s disappearance on Nov. 7, 2025. (Scripps News San Luis Obispo)

Buzzard was seen handcuffed and being led by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officials from her Vandenberg Village home into a waiting sheriff’s vehicle.

Sheriff’s officials say her arrest on a felony charge of false imprisonment is unrelated to their missing person investigation. Officials say detectives recently learned that Ashlee had prevented a victim from leaving a location against their will. They say no other information about that incident is being released at this time.

MORE | Investigators: Missing Melodee Buzzard’s mom changed wigs on road trip

The road in front of Ashlee’s house was briefly closed to traffic starting around 11:15 a.m. while authorities were at the scene on Friday.

Meanwhile, sheriff’s officials say detectives remain focused on locating Melodee.

Detectives have been investigating the little girl’s disappearance since Oct. 14, when the Lompoc Unified School District reported her prolonged absence.

Anyone with information about Melodee’s whereabouts is urged to call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Detectives line at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805) 681-4171 or on the sheriff’s website.

This story was originally published by Scripps News San Luis Obispo, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

Ashlee Buzzard wig swaps
play button

Melodee Buzzard’s Mom Swapped Out Wigs To ‘Avoid Recognition’ During Trip

Investigators believe Ashlee Buzzared swapped wigs during the trip with missing daughter, Melodee Buzzard, to intentionally avoid recognition. More

Melodee Buzzard is seen in surveillance photos

Investigators: Missing Melodee Buzzard’s mom changed wigs on road trip

Surveillance video appears to show Ashlee and Melodee Buzzard together at a car rental business seven days before she was reported missing. More

map and photo of missing girl
play button

What Route and Stops Did Ashlee Buzzard Take With Melodee?

As the search continues for 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, Vinnie Politan analyzes the route Ashlee Buzzard took the last time her daughter, Melodee, was seen. More

TOP STORIES

Ashlee Buzzard is arrested
Mark Tinsley points in court