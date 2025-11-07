Investigators: Missing Melodee Buzzard’s mom changed wigs on road trip

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. (Scripps News San Luis Obispo) — Investigators are releasing surveillance video they say was taken at the start of a road trip Ashlee Buzzard took with her 9-year-old daughter last month. Authorities say the trip involved multiple states, lasted three days and ended with the Vandenberg Village mother returning alone.

The newly released, 10-second-long video starts off with Ashlee and her daughter, Melodee Buzzard, looking at each other on October 7 at a Lompoc car rental business. Ashlee then turns away, her cell phone and wallet appearing to be on the rental car counter, and a credit card-shaped item in her hand.

Authorities previously released surveillance photos from this location, stating that the mother and daughter are both believed to have been wearing wigs at the time.

On Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced it believes Ashlee changed wigs during her road trip, at one point wearing a darker wig that resembles the one Melodee is seen wearing in the surveillance video.

“This change in appearance is believed to have been intentional to avoid recognition during travel,” authorities said.

The investigation into Melodee’s whereabouts began Oct. 14 after a local school administrator reported Melodee’s prolonged absence.

MORE | Colby Ryan on missing Melodee Buzzard: ‘The similarities are scary’

Authorities say Ashlee has not been cooperative with the investigation and has provided no “verifiable explanation” as to where her daughter is.

Her Mars Avenue home has been searched multiple times, with the latest search done by the FBI on Oct. 30.

While Ashlee was removed from the home during the search, the sheriff’s office says she was not taken into custody.

Authorities have narrowed the timeline for when Melodee was last seen, stating that she and her mother left California on October 7 in a rented white 2024 Chevrolet Malibu with a California license plate number 9MNG101.

Authorities say they’ve confirmed the vehicle was seen the following day with a New York license plate of HCG9677.

“The plate does not belong to the vehicle or Ashlee and is believed to have been used as a false or switched plate to avoid detection,” the sheriff’s office announced, stating the California license plate was on the vehicle when it was returned. Detectives say they believe Ashlee and Melodee traveled as far as Nebraska, crossing into Kansas during the return trip.

The vehicle is also reported to have traveled through the following areas on or around Oct 9:

· Green River, Utah

· Panguitch, Utah

· Northwest Arizona

· Primm, Nevada

· Rancho Cucamonga, California

Authorities say there have been no confirmed sightings of the girl since that date. They’re asking anyone who has seen Melodee or has information on her whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office through its detective line at (805) 681-4150 or its anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171.

Anonymous tips can also be made online here.

This story was originally written by Kathrene Herndon for Scripps News San Luis Obispo, an E.W. Scripps Company.