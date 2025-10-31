Melodee Buzzard’s mother removed from home as search warrants served

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. (Scripps News San Luis Obispo) — Authorities served additional search warrants in the case of a missing California girl whose mother was escorted away from the home.

Melodee Buzzard was reported missing on Oct. 14 after Lompoc school officials reported her prolonged absence. Her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, has been uncooperative with the investigation into her daughter’s disappearance, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

As part of the investigation, sheriff’s detectives and the FBI served additional search warrants at the home on Thursday. A storage locker and the rental car Melodee was last seen in are also being searched.

Ashlee was escorted away from the home to an undisclosed location “that would not interfere with their ability to conduct a thorough search,” authorities said, adding that it’s expected investigators will need access to the home “for an extended time.”

A portion of Mars Avenue was blocked off by police tape on Thursday, with many local and federal authorities on scene.

Authorities previously stated that they were focusing on a three-day period between October 7 and 10, when Ashlee rented a car and drove with Melodee to Nebraska before making a stop in Kansas on her return. When she returned home, authorities say Melodee was not with her.

“We appreciate the FBI’s assistance in today’s searches,” Sheriff’s Lieutenant Chris Gotschall from the Criminal Investigation Division said in a press release, adding, “In cases like this, every detail matters, and it is invaluable to have additional resources and specialized expertise. Collaboration with our federal partners allows us to ensure we’re using every available tool to help bring resolution to this case.”

The case remains a missing person investigation and no arrests have been made, the sheriff’s office announced.

This story was originally published by Scripps News San Luis Obispo, an E.W. Scripps Company.