Movie Popcorn Murder Trial | Victim to Verdict Podcast

Posted at 2:40 PM, October 3, 2024
An afternoon movie date turns deadly when a retired police captain claims he acted in self-defense, but will a jury believe that his life was in danger? Former Tampa police officer Curtis Reeves is on trial for the 2014 shooting death of Chad Oulson at a movie theater. Investigators say the men got into an argument when Reeves confronted Oulson about using his cellphone. Surveillance video shows Oulson grab Reeves’ popcorn and throw it at him. Reeves then fires a gun, fatally wounding Oulson. Reeves is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery. He pleaded not guilty, claiming self-defense. See all the evidence as Court TV’s Ted Rowlands takes you from the crime scene to the courtroom in this episode of Victim to Verdict Podcast.

