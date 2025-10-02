N.J. teen charged in hit-and-run that killed 2 girls

UNION COUNTY, N.J. (Court TV) — A 17-year-old male in New Jersey has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two teenage girls.

Prosecutors accuse the unnamed suspect of hitting the girls with a car as they were riding an electronic bike on Monday, according to a news release. The suspect allegedly fled the scene, and the girls were pronounced deceased at a hospital.

CBS News identified the victims as 17-year-olds Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas. Relatives and friends allege the girls knew the suspect, and claim a restraining order was filed against the suspect after he allegedly stalked one of the girls.

While the suspect hasn’t been named by authorities, Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro issued a statement acknowledging that he’s related to “the accused,” but clarified that he is not an immediate family member. Chief Battiloro said, in part, “While social media has made it known that the accused is related to me, he is not my son and not a member of my immediate family. I want to be clear, as loud and as firm as possible, that in NO WAY do my wife, children or I condone, defend, or excuse the actions that caused this terrible and tragic loss of life.”

Authorities in Union County announced the charges on Wednesday.