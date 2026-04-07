No bond for woman who allegedly drowned infant in toilet, buried body in yard

BUNNELL, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida woman will stay behind bars without bond after prosecutors say she drowned her infant in a toilet before burying the body in the backyard.

Anne Mae Demegillo, 20, had her first appearance in court on Tuesday to face charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and failure to report death with the intention to conceal.

Officers with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office were called to Demegillo’s home in the early morning hours of March 6 after getting an anonymous tip from someone that a baby was buried in the yard.

In an interview with deputies, Demegillo allegedly admitted to giving birth early on March 5, while she was on the toilet. “She said she felt a splash and observed significant blood,” officers wrote in a charging affidavit reviewed by Court TV. “She reported watching the infant moving inside the toilet with its head partially submerged, hearing it cry, and waiting until it stopped moving and crying.”

Demegillo allegedly told officers that she removed the infant from the toilet with a towel and then put the baby into a duffel bag and stashed it in her bedroom closet before going to school, where she performed in a play that day. After returning home, detectives said, she reportedly buried the infant in a shallow grave.

Officers were led to the disturbed ground, where they brushed away dirt and apparently saw a small human leg. Investigators released no details about the infant, other than saying it was female and weighed 3.6 pounds.

Demegillo is due to return to court on April 21.