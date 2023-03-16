No jail time for Georgia star Jalen Carter after pleading no contest

ATHENS (Court TV/AP) — Former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter will serve no jail time after pleading no contest Thursday to charges connected to a fatal crash that killed a teammate and staffer.

The top NFL draft prospect was sentenced to 12 months of probation, 80 hours of community service, a $1,000 fine and ordered to attend a state-approved defensive driving course in a deal with Athens-Clarke County prosecutors, reported ESPN.

Carter pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving, according to The Athletic.

He was charged March 1 in conjunction with the Jan. 15 crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy.

An arrest warrant alleged Carter was racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by the recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, which led to the wreck.

The crash occurred just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.