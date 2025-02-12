Nurse accused of abusing infant in NICU granted bond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (Scripps News Richmond) — Erin Strotman, a 25-year-old nurse charged with abusing a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, was granted a $25,000 secured bond on Wednesday in Henrico court.

The judge placed several conditions on Strotman’s bond, including that she:

Must wear a GPS monitor

Must stay at her parents’ house

May not provide services as a healthcare professional

May not be in the presence of minors or vulnerable adults

May not use illegal drugs or drugs for which she doesn’t have a prescription

May not have contact with the individual she’s named on social media as her boyfriend

May not have firearms in her residence

The judge granted Strotman bond after she underwent a mental health evaluation. The results of that evaluation were sealed after they were presented in court.

“The Commonwealth maintained the position that we were objecting to any conditions of release,” Henrico Commonwealth’s attorney Shannon Taylor said outside of court. “We believed that the actions were so egregious and the strength of the Commonwealth’s case is so strong, that we did not believe that there are any conditions to ensure safety to herself or safety to others. The court, of course, is our neutral arbitrator, and has the law, and he was very purposeful in going through the factors. We understand why the court said what he said, we just, of course, we’re advocating for our position that we believe that she should be held.”

Strotman’s attorney said they were pleased with the judge’s decision to grant bond, while family members of injured babies told Scripps News Richmond reporter Melissa Hipolit that they were disappointed.

READ MORE | Police: Surveillance video shows Virginia nurse abusing baby in NICU

“I think we share the same feeling of anger,” Dominique Hackey, whose son was injured in the NICU at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, said. “This is something that we were prepared for but obviously we didn’t expect. We definitely don’t feel like Richmond is safer with her out on the streets… now she’s out on the street celebrating with her family when she’s she’s done something so despicable. I don’t understand it. I don’t understand it.”

While Strotman is not charged with injuring Hackey’s son, he did speak with a family member of the child whose injuries led to Strotman’s arrest.