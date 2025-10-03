October 3: O.J. Simpson’s historic verdicts, 13 years apart

October 3 has become a defining date in the history of one of America’s most infamous defendants: O.J. Simpson.

On October 3, 1995, a Los Angeles jury found the former football star not guilty of the 1994 killings of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

Two years after Simpson’s 1995 acquittal, a civil court jury found him liable for the deaths of his ex-wife and Goldman, and ordered he pay their survivors $33.5 million.

Over the next decade, Simpson made headlines with a series of legal scrapes — including a 2001 Florida road-rage incident (in which he was acquitted) and a 2002 boating citation in which he was fined for speeding through a protected manatee zone.

On October 3, 2008, Simpson was found guilty of robbing two sports-memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel room. Simpson was sentenced to 9 to 33 years in prison that year. He was granted parole in July 2017 and released from prison in October of that year.

Simpson died at age 76 on April 10, 2024, after battling prostate cancer.

